Kumail Nanjiani didn’t break the internet (only Kim Kardashian and this tweet can do that), but he did turn everyone who looked at his shirtless photos into the Tex Avery wolf.

The public unveiling of his muscular physique should have been a glorious day for the Silicon Valley star after months of training for The Eternals, but when Nanjiani looked at the photos, he saw something different than the rest of us. “When I took that picture, and I put it out, I was like, I don’t really look that good,” he told host Dax Shepard and guest Rob McElhenney (the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator also knows what it’s like to bulk up) in an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast dedicated to men’s bodies:

“When I see myself in the mirror, when I take my shirt off to look in the mirror, I look great for five seconds, and then I f*cking swear, I see my body change in front of me. I see it change, and then I just see the flaws… and it was from the reaction to the pictures that I was like, OK, there’s clearly something wrong with me.”

After the photos came out, Nanjiani (who plays Kingo Sunen in The Eternals, out November 6) received an unexpected email from another member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America himself, Chris Evans. “I’ve never met him still, but he got my email and was like, hey, I know how much work that takes, so that’s cool,” he said. Nanjiani also heard from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who wrote, “Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great my brother!”

You can listen to the entire Armchair Expert episode below.

DEEP dive into "Male Bodies" with experts @RMcElhenney and @kumailn. We explore, in great detail, our appreciation of the xy form, our personal journeys towards dysmorphia and pumpitude. Are we in on the joke…probably not 🍒♥️🍒♥️ https://t.co/1Vv8GwtVwj pic.twitter.com/6F4T2qTO0v — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 9, 2020

(Via Yahoo Entertainment)