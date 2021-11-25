No one knew that Netflix’s The Witcher TV series would turn out to be far more enjoyable that expected a few years ago. The show could have gone so, so wrong, given that a legion of fans of the book series and canon-divergent video games were bound to scrutinize every decision. Yet things went well, and the bewigged Henry Cavill-starring flagship show launched an official Netflix monster-hunting universe with a second season coming in December, and a prequel series, Blood Origin in the works. Before that happens, fans will get to know Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, Vesemir, in a new anime prequel film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Giving the spotlight to Vesemir seemed like the logical move for a prequel, given that Killing Eve‘s (very mischievous) Kim Bodnia will embody the live-action character in The Witcher Season 2. Yet Vesemir (who’s voiced by Theo James in this movie) is also something of a mysterious presence. He’s a character who isn’t really part of the books’ action; he’s more of a character who exists in conversations held by other characters. So, there’s plenty of ways that Netflix could have chosen to go with him, but one thing is made clear by Nightmare of the Wolf: Geralt keeps his reputation as the grumpy face of The Witcher universe, and Vesemir is something altogether different.

He’s dashing and full of swagger and certainly wouldn’t mind (unlike Geralt) if a pesky, worshipful bard followed his every move. However and interestingly enough, the film’s trailer shared that he, like Geralt, enjoys a good bath. That’s a welcome addition for The Witcher fans, given that the bathtub stuff wasn’t in the books, and the video games added the tub for Geralt to enjoy after romping with monsters. People loved the feature, so TV series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich made the bath canon. In anticipation of the film’s August 23 release, I couldn’t resist asking Nightmare of the Wolf director Kwang Il Han (The Boondocks, The Legend Of Korra) about his use of the bathtub and received a surprising answer, although damn, it works.

The world was a very different place when this film started production. How did it all come together, regardless?

It was more difficult in terms of communication, but there was also an upside to it, that the creators were not going out, and they were just focused on working on the film at home and got it set. [Laughs] So, that’s a funny upside to the pandemic, I would say. Yet in the [early] process of making this The Witcher film, the pandemic situation was not so severe, so it was not restricted. The only way that things were restricted was to go abroad. I was able to go on a business trip to get the recordings done before the COVID-19, so I was able to get the resources safely, which was good.

Vesemir is not really fleshed out in the books, but a lot is said about him by other characters. How did you go about crafting his origin story without much to work with?

When I am building a character, I try to become like the character myself just like an actor would become like the role they are playing. And I will always think about what would affect the characters if I put them in those elements or if I add an element to this character. So, it started out as a rough guideline of Vesemir, and then I started building up on it, in the development phase. The environment that Vesemir is in was not so widespread or common, as of now. I mean, it could have been more common back in the days when Vesemir was young. Today, it’s not so common, so how I am going to portray this to the current, modern viewers and how I would filter this through, and present it to the modern viewers was a task that I had in hand.

As far as anime goes, you can pull things off that the live action show can’t do. How did you decide what was worthy to include but still be believable?