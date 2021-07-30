Thursday was a big day for House of Gucci, the forthcoming fashionista drama and one of two Ridley Scott films due before year’s end. Earlier, social media lost it over the new posters, specifically the one where Jared Leto once again looks nothing like Jared Leto. Later in the day people got to see him in action, in the first official trailer, which milks one of the couture world’s wildest true tales.

The film finds Lady Gaga belatedly following up A Star is Born, which took someone who was already a Golden Globe-winning thespian next level as an actress. She plays Partrizia Reggiani, the woman infamous for (spoiler alert, sort of) ordering the murder of her husband, fashion magnate Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

That grim conclusion is buried in a trailer, which is still chock-full of high fashion melodrama, flaring egos, thrown-about wealth, and amazing ‘80s fashions. Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” gets a slightly slower, moodier cover, as is the style of the time, over top images of comfy sweaters, Lamborghinis, and lots of broad Italian accents.

You also get to see the actors, already made instantly amusing in the poster wing of the ad campaign, in action. Leto, who plays Gucci family member Paolo, looks pretty comfortable in his bald patch and giant mustache, though the trailer is pretty skimpy on howling Al Pacino action. (He plays the family patriarch, also named Maurizio, who was also a screen actor.)

House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24. Meanwhile, Scott’s other 2021 release — The Last Duel, reuniting Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, as well as Driver, again — will be released a mere month and change earlier, on October 21.

You can watch the trailer in the video above.