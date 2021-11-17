House of Gucci, the supremely gaudy movie of your dreams (assuming your dreams involve Jeremy Irons looking dapper, like mine do), is almost here. The Ridley Scott-directed film comes out on November 24, just in time to be able to discuss Lady Gaga and “pensive bison” Adam Driver’s sex scene with the family on Thanksgiving.

“We blocked it out as we would any fight or any scene, then we just kind of ran it maybe once or twice, and that was it,” Driver told Entertainment Weekly. “We were feeling it, so to speak! Everything I say sounds like a double entendre, but we winged it. I will say also, at that point, we had been shooting for a month, so we felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go.” That ease around each other explains the animal-life noises.

Over the weekend, Gaga and Driver appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where host Graham Norton praised them for being in “one of the best sex scenes I’ve seen in forever.” This compliment prompted a fist bump between the two Oscar nominees.

House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino, who was rudely asked to take his sunglasses off at the New York premiere on Tuesday. Gaga’s reaction: “Don’t make him take his glasses off, he’s AL PACINO.” She makes a good point.