We’re still a few days removed from the holiday release of House of Gucci, the star-studded, epic account of the legendary fashion line and the crumbling marriage of Maurizio Gucci and Partrizia Reggiani. But in real life, the two main stars, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, get along like gangbusters. They so connected on the shoot — including during a sex scene — that the latter sent a touching birthday greeting to the former.

“I hope you have the best day,” Gaga wrote on Instagram, beside a picture of the two on-set. “I’m the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day. Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it’s cuz you’re the best! (and you’re a weirdo like me).”

When House of Gucci hits theaters the day before Thanksgiving, it will be the second Ridley Scott movie in as many months, after The Last Duel, which also co-starred Driver. That movie tanked, despite strong reviews, but Gucci seems to at least be generating a ton of good press and social media coverage. Some of that has circled around the over-the-top Italian accents, while the singer and actress has said making the film wound up triggering some old trauma.

House of Gucci hits theaters on November 24.

