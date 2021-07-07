Lance Reddick Is Thinking He’s Back For The Fourth ‘John Wick’ Movie

Lance Reddick, pop culture’s greatest disgruntled authority figure, will reprise his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4. He’s one of only three actors to appear in every movie of the action franchise (the others are Keanu Reeves, obviously, and Ian McShane). When last we saw the ever-mysterious Charon in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, he was fighting alongside Mr. Wick during the High Table attacks at the Continental — he then watched John get shot off a roof by McShane’s Winston.

“Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick,” director Chad Stahelski told Deadline. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with him again.”

I might re-watch John Wick: Chapter 3 tonight, which is to say, I am definitely going to re-watch John Wick: Chapter 3 tonight. And maybe John Wick: Chapter 2. But then I might as well start with the first movie. That’s it, I’m watch the entire trilogy.

John Wick: Chapter 4, which also stars Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins (no word on the Tick Tock Man), opens on May 27, 2022.

(Via Deadline)