After offering a very brief tease over the weekend, Focus Features just dropped a wild trailer for Edgar Wright’s new movie, a time-traveling horror thriller called Last Night in Soho. While bursting with Wright’s penchant for musical beats, the trailer features Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, an ambitious young fashion designer who’s not adapting well to life in London. However, things take a turn when she’s suddenly able to travel back to the 1960s where she seemingly becomes, Sandy, a glamorous night club singer played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

While this new time travel adventure seems sexy and exciting at first, things quickly take a turn towards the horrific as the situation spirals out of control. Here’s the official synopsis via Focus Features:

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…

Like most films making their way into theaters, Last Night in Soho saw its release delayed a year because of the pandemic. But in an interview from 2020 when the film was still on schedule, Joy promised Edgar Wright fans a great time.

“It’s very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip,” Joy told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.”

Last Night in Soho hits theaters on October 22, 2021.