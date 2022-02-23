Noted wine-lover Leonardo DiCaprio has been on a “saving the Earth” kick both in real life and in the movies. The Titanic actor recently announced that he bought a stake in Champagne Telmont, a French winery founded in 1912 (the same year the Titanic went down, in case you were keeping track) which boasts an eco-friendly production process.

Champagne Telmont features organic champagne and packaging made from earth-friendly materials. “Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years,” DiCaprio wrote on the brand’s official Instagram.

From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont. https://t.co/frCFN9pcvQ — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) February 22, 2022

Ludovic du Plessis, Chairman & Shareholder of Champagne Telmont, also shared the brand’s excitement of having the actor on board. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends Telmont a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans. We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment.”

The brand carries a wide variety of wines which are, surprisingly, not as expensive as you would assume Leonardi DiCaprio’s favorite wine would be. In addition to investing in wine, DiCaprio also announced he would be investing in Wild Type Foods, a company that aims to provide the “cleanest seafood on the planet.”

Leo is saving the world, one fancy meal at a time.