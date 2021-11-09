Thanks to having enough money to build a penis-shaped rocket and fire it into space with William Shatner trapped inside, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gets to rub elbows with Hollywood’s top stars. Such was the case on Saturday evening when the billionaire and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, got to make small talk with Leonardo DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

However, the DiCaprio moment was captured by Variety and quickly went viral thanks to Sanchez apparently swooning all over the Titanic star. After Barstool Sports retweeted the video and captioned it, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl,” the Amazon mogul caught wind of the moment and decided to have a little “fun” on Monday by basically inviting DiCaprio to get dropped off a cliff.

While posting a photo of himself leaning on a sign that reads, “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop,” Bezos wrote, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” He also made sure to included the now-viral video just so there’s no confusion over what this friendly offer pertains to.

Despite DiCaprio being tagged in the post, the actor has yet to respond. Although, his Twitter account is almost exclusively reserved for promoting climate change initiatives. Also, we’re pretty sure this isn’t the first time a crazed billionaire has threatened Leo after his girlfriend made googly eyes at him. Just another day in the week.

