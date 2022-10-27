Letitia Wright‘s entire presence was a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hollywood premiere. The actress, who is heavily rumored to be the new Black Panther in the film (especially after the latest trailer), showed up wearing an outfit that was a touching homage to Boseman’s look at the 2018 Oscars.

You can see Wright’s ensemble below, complete with the Wakanda salute:

And here’s Boseman at the 2018 Oscars:

The looks are practically identical, and it’s both an excellent tribute and a neat little callback to Wright’s onscreen brother. As for the daunting task of making Wakanda Forever without Boseman, Wright still isn’t prepared for the emotional weight of the film finally being seen by the world.

“I’m bracing,” Wright told Variety on the red carpet. “I’ve seen some member’s of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking my eyes with me, she’s very proud. I have to take a step away… It’s emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.”

Fortunately, early reactions to Wakanda Forever have been overwhelmingly positive. Critics are blown away by the way the sequel delicately weaves paying tribute to Boseman and moving the world of Wakanda into a new era as it faces its greatest adversary yet: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

(Via Variety)