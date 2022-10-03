After Marvel dropped the epic first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever thanks to a show-stopping trailer that brought down the house at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, the biggest question on fans’ minds is who took up the mantle of the Wakanda hero now that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is dead. We now have a very solid guess.

On Monday, Marvel Studios unveiled the official trailer for Wakanda Forever that leans hard into the brewing conflict between the African nation and Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The ruler of the seas has unleashed war on the surface world, and his vast underwater army is clearly up to the task. However, standing between them is the people of Wakanda who are still grieving from the loss of their kings.

With war arriving on their shores, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is doing everything in her power to stave off this new threat. From enlisting the aid of a brilliant young inventor, Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne), who will become the Marvel hero Ironheart, to passing on the Black Panther mantle. In the previous trailer, Marvel fans were given a brief look at a new Panther unleashing their claws on the beach to confront Namor. In this latest look, the studio may have revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will follow in the footsteps of her comic book counterpart and become the Black Panther.

Shuri would be a bold, but not unprecedented choice, that fans would look forward to seeing when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (and its mammoth runtime) brings the long-awaited war with Namor that Marvel fans have been itching for.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.