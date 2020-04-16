Lindsay Lohan Would Love To Star In A ‘Mean Girls 2’

Lindsay Lohan appears to be making a concentrated attempt at a comeback. She’s been working on her er first new music in 12 years. Recently she mentioned another dream project that could put her back on top: Perhaps someone would like to make arguably her greatest screen triumph, Mean Girls? (No diss on her Parent Trap remake, nor her very good turn in Robert Altman’s swan song, Prairie Home Companion, as Meryl Streep’s daughter.)

This comes from Entertainment Weekly, who caught Lohan’s appearance on the quarantined version of Lights Out with David Spade. Over one of those low-res, splotchy webcam chats that have become de rigueur in our pandemic present, Lohan opened up about her dreams for a future once this all blows over.

“I should probably get back to doing movies at some point,” she told her host. “I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time. I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that.”

She did cautiously add, though, that “that’s all in their hands, really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”

This is all a way of saying this is a long shot, and that there are currently no plans by Fey and company to catch up with Team Mean Girls. In fact, there’s already another Mean Girls movie in the works, based on the Broadway musical adaptation,

You can watch her entire chat with Spade.

(Via EW)