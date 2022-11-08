Mean Girls is like a classic Seinfeld or The Simpsons episode, where nearly every line is a memorable quote. “Stop trying to make fetch happen.” “On Wednesdays we wear pink.” “Get in, loser. We’re going shopping.” But there’s one quote from the 2004 comedy that star Lindsay Lohan hears more than any other.

On Tuesday’s episode of GMA, the actress was asked to name the Mean Girls line that she gets “over and over again” from strangers. Lohan replied, “I get the ‘Lindsay, what day is it?’ and then I always fall for it. It’s October 3, like, they have to do it to me every time!” It’s probably better to hear that than “oh my god, Danny DeVito! I love your work!”

"Mean Girls" fans always ask @LindsayLohan, "what day is it?" "And I always fall for it! 'It's October 3rd.'" pic.twitter.com/twRJfSVc1V — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 8, 2022

Lohan was on GMA to promote her wild-sounding Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, which includes a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” the song she memorably performed with Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls. “It wasn’t really suppose to happen like that, it was just a conversation,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, this would be fun if we did the Mean Girls song.’ And after the movie was finally done editing, they were like, ‘But you promised you’d do the song!’ And I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it!'”

Lohan better not fall for “what day is it?” on Christmas, of all days.

(Via EW)