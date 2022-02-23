I owe Lindsay Lohan an apology. The actress has been a part of my life since 1998, when she made her film debut in the Disney classic The Parent Trap, but it turns out that I’ve been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time. You probably have, too.

Lohan recently joined TikTok, and in her inaugural video, the Netflix Christmas movie star said, “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.” It’s maybe not the most exciting TikTok ever, but it made me realize that her last name is not pronounced “Lo-HAN,” which is how I’ve always said it, but “Low-en.”

Billie Eilish can relate.

“Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN,” one user commented on Lohan’s post. Another wrote, “Wait. Lindsey ‘LOWEN’?!? I’VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?” One user even apologized, writing, “im sorry i’ve said your name wrong my entire life.”

Actually, I owe Lohan two apologies: the last name thing, and for what I told my friend after seeing Herbie: Fully Loaded in high school. “Herbie: Fully Loaded? More like Herbie: Fully Crappy” was an unnecessarily harsh review, I’m sorry.

You can listen to the correct pronunciation below.

(Via People)