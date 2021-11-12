After a trying past few years, former child star Lindsay Lohan is at long last making her grand return to the silver screen in an upcoming Netflix holiday romcom and we now have our first look at it. The project, which is currently untitled, casts Lohan alongside actor and musician Chord Overstreet (Glee) and is slated to release sometime next year. However, while Netflix is keeping the movie’s title under wraps, the streaming service did reveal the plot of the upcoming film, which sounds a just a bit similar to Goldie Hawn’s Overboard and completely adorable:

“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”

In addition to Lohan and Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner and Olivia Perez are also set to star in the feel-good holiday film. Janeen Damian (Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Waltz) is directing the movie, which was written by Damian, Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver.

The upcoming film is merely the latest in Netflix’s ongoing tradition of creating original holiday programs such as A Christmas Prince, The Christmas Chronicles and The Princess Switch. Just last week, the streamer made news when it released the trailer for its first-ever gay holiday rom-com Single All the Way, which pairs Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers as best friends who grow even closer on a trip back to Urie’s hometown.

In addition to getting back into acting, Lohan is reportedly also planning her big return to music, releasing a 30-second video teaser last year followed by the song “Back to Me.” Here’s hoping the former star is in a better place and these projects are merely the first of many we’ll be getting from her.