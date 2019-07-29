Disney

While leaving the theater after watching Jon Favreau’s The Lion King (adding to the film’s soon-to-be $1 billion gross at the box office), I overheard a conversation between a father and his son. “I love how he realistic the movie looked,” the dad said, “unlike that cartoon.” There’s a lot of things wrong with that sentiment — beginning with diminishing the artistic and creative achievement of the 1994 animated film as “that cartoon” — but what he said was also factually incorrect: there’s only one “real” shot in The Lion King.

“This is the only real shot in [The Lion King]. There are 1,490 rendered shots created by animators and CG artists. I slipped in one single shot that we actually photographed in Africa to see if anyone would notice. It is the first shot of the movie that begins The Circle of Life,” director Favreau revealed. It’s one of the more iconic shots in Disney movie history, with the “sun rolling high through the sapphire sky,” as the song goes, and it’s stunning in both films.