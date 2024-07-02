Do you hear the faint sound of giggling over the word “banana”? Is your local clothing store out of overalls? That means the minions are back and heading to a theater near you! Hopefully without Gen Z in tow.

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters this weekend, which means it’s time to brush up on your Minion history, or watch the little guys for the first time if you feel so inclined. The animated franchise follows Gru and his minions, the Minions, as he transitions from super bad guy to father of three girls. Luckily, they are all available on streaming.

You don’t need to watch the first Despicable Me films to follow the story, but if you want to understand the context of Gru and Co, you can find Despicable Me, and the two sequels Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3 all streaming on Peacock.

If you want even more Minion fun, they have two spinoffs of their own that acts as a prequel. 2015’s Minions is currently streaming on Netflix and 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru is on Prime. These two take place before the events of Despicable Me.

Once you finish those, you are set to watch Despicable Me 4, which stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell.

In the fourth installment, Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who loves to torture his dad. But the peace is disrupted when Gru’s enemy Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru, who must take his ever-growing family on the run. You can catch it in theaters on July 3rd.