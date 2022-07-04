Independence Day weekend is always a big one at the movies, and this year was ruled by one group in particular: Minions. (Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick is still raking in the dough in its sixth weekend.) The yellow semi-baddies’ second film broke box office records over its first four days of release, but some did more than simply go see it. Indeed, it spawned a new TikTok trend that got so out-of-control that some theaters on the other side of the pond have taken action.

According to the BBC, a trend called “#gentleminions has taken control of a good chunk of the Minions sequel’s audience. It involves teenagers, raised on the Despicable Me franchise, going to see the movie en masse, all of them jokingly dressed up in two-piece suits, complete with ties.

Why Minions is crushing the box office. pic.twitter.com/IsFSW7Tkrf — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 3, 2022

The Gentleminions TikTok trend is insane pic.twitter.com/68xpeeorB6 — Ed Barnes (@edbarnesjourno) July 3, 2022

Both the Minion and Universal Pictures Twitter accounts approved of the trend.

our gentleminions 🙌 — #Minions (@Minions) June 29, 2022

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

Not everyone, though, was very gentlemanly.

this is not very gentlemanly pic.twitter.com/TiOe7K5L67 — cleo (@cleoofffilm) July 3, 2022

In fact, some of the #gentleminion crowds have been causing a ruckus, making loud noises, even throwing things. That’s led to families fleeing theaters and demanding refunds. In the U.K., some theaters have responded by cancelling screenings, others banning “unaccompanied children” from the movie, which was made for children.

Customer Notice: We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ (U) This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and it’s associated behaviour. Thank you — Regal @ Wadebridge (@WTW_Wadebridge) July 2, 2022

One chain in the U.K. banned anyone with “formal attire” from buying Minions tickets.

Thoroughly entertained by this sign @ODEONCinemas and then saw a bunch of kids in suits refused entry! #gentleminions pic.twitter.com/zo7seJ5COl — 𝔾𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕤 (@gillduds) July 3, 2022

The Minions first appeared in the original Despicable Me, as the Oompa-Loompa-esque henchcreatures of Steve Carell’s Gru. They provded so popular that they got their own prequel in 2015. The sequel to that was originally supposed to be released in the summer of 2020, but instead of dumping it on a streamer, Universal waited things out, just as Paramount and Tom Cruise did with Top Gun 2.

(Via BBC)