Pixar’s New Movie Is Inspiring Peach Jokes And Comparisons To ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Luca is the first name of the director of Call Me By Your Name, about an unforgettable summer for a boy in a small Italian town. Luca is also the title of Pixar’s just-announced new movie, about an unforgettable summer for a boy in a small Italian town.

Only one movie has a peach, though (probably?).

Directed by Enrico Casarosa, Luna is a “coming-of-age story about a young boy in Italy, who shares in adventures on the Italian Riviera with his newfound best friend. But a dark secret about his true identity seeks to threaten that bond,” according to Variety. Casarosa called it a “deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship.” The kind of friendship that blossoms on the dance floor to a Psychedelic Furs song, and also sea monsters? Only time will tell, but people are already making the connection between Pixar’s Luca and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name.

In all seriousness, if this does turn out to be Pixar’s first LGBTQ film, that would be very cool! Even better if Sufjan Stevens does the soundtrack. Sorry, Randy Newman.

Luca is scheduled to come out on June 18, 2021, following Soul (November 20).

