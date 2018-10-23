Getty Image

If you’re not familiar with Luca Guadagnino’s work prior to his 2017 cultural phenomenon Call Me By Your Name, then, boy, you are in for quite the surprise with his eerie and gory vision that is Suspiria.

When I spoke with him recently, Guadagnino made it clear that his version of Suspiria is not a direct remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 original. There are key plot points that are completely different in Guadagnino’s version that won’t be spoiled here, but they do drastically differentiate the two versions. Set in 1977, a young American woman (Dakota Johnson) joins a prestigious West Berlin dance academy, taught by Madame Blac (Tilda Swinton, who has three roles in this film, including, famously, that of an old man named Dr. Jozef Klempere), and this prestigious dance academy also is run by witches. Guadagnino does not shy away from gruesome and disturbing imagery.

And it seems obvious that Guadagnino would like to make more chapters in this story (the original film spawned two sequels, in which the third, Mother of Tears, was released 30 years after the original) but he’s being pretty mum on what those would even look like or be.

Also, Guadagnino has mentioned he’s planning on making a sequel to Call Me By Your Name, but has been having trouble coming up with a title. Of course, Twitter users have had plenty of suggestions but, no, Guadagnino hasn’t been reading those and explains why these suggestions won’t work.

You mentioned you don’t have a title for the Call Me By Your Name sequel. There have been a lot of suggestions on Twitter.

I haven’t paid attention to the internet, to be honest. I have an old Nokia phone.

This time I think it’s actually the internet trying to be nice.

What types of ideas do they have?

Well, the one I saw the most was “And I’ll Call You By Mine,“ but that seems wrong.

Well, this title is not right for one reason. It is trying to hook whatever is the new episode, in the life of the characters, to what was the episode we have already seen in Call Me By Your Name. But the truth is that when you go off from change, and you are changing place and time, you may find something you haven’t expected, not something that is not completely related to what you already have.

And I get why you’d want to put a lot of thought into it.

Exactly.