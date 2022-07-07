The new Luck trailer is here, and it’s offering a deeper dive into the magical Land of Luck ahead of its upcoming premiere on Apple TV+. Luck is the first film from the newly formed Skydance Animation and was one of two films snatched up by Apple as it sought to make expand its original animated film content.

The film centers around Sam (Eva Noblezada), an unusually unlucky woman, who finds herself navigating the Land of Luck thanks to the help of a black cat named Bob (Simon Pegg). While searching for a lucky coin after instantly losing hers down a train, Sam will encounter all kinds of creatures in the magical world including a dragon voiced by none other than Jane Fonda. The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg is also in the cast along with Lil Rey Howery and Cheers/Pixar alum John Ratzenberger.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Luck starts streaming August 5 on Apple TV+.