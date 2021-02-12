Mila Kunis isn’t the original voice of Meg on Family Guy, but she’s voiced her the longest. The then-15-year-old actress replaced Lacey Chabert beginning with season two’s “Da Boom,” which aired on December 26, 1999. That was 17 seasons ago.

The reason behind the recasting was “a contractual thing. Lacey Chabert, I think there was a mistake in her contract, and I guess she had not intended to be involved for, like, the full run of the show,” creator Seth MacFarlane explained. “It was nothing – there was no tension or anything. She wanted to go, and she was very cool about it.” Kunis has also made a lot of money for voicing the oft-tortured Meg (a reported $250,000 per episode, as of 2013), so it’s no wonder she calls it the “greatest job ever.”

In an interview with Collider to promote her new movie, Breaking News in Yuba County, Kunis was asked about how much longer Family Guy can go. “Let me tell you something, I hope this never ends,” she replied. “I don’t know what to say. I’m so grateful for this job. I can’t believe still people care.” Kunis, who’s been able to record her lines during the pandemic in the “makeshift little, tiny studio” in her closet, being on Family Guy “the greatest job ever. Ever, hands down. I dare anyone to tell me that they have a better, more amazing job than that.” Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa on The Simpsons (32 seasons compared to Family Guy‘s 19), might have a case. Otherwise, she might be right.

You can watch the interview above.