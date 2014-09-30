Voice acting, it’s good work if you can get it. Especially if you’re only asked to read for a single character, not an entire small village, like Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer do on The Simpsons. Or Seth MacFarlane does for ALL his shows. Take Family Guy‘s Mila Kunis, for instance. The character she voices, tortured daughter Meg Griffin, spoke about 10 sentences in Sunday’s “The Simpsons Guy.” Kunis takes home between $175,000 and $225,000 per episode, so she made a cool $20,000 for each of her lines. Again, good work if you can get it.
You probably know that Kunis wasn’t the original voice of Meg, mighty fetch Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert was for the first season and into the second, but you might not be aware of why it happened. Here’s what Chabert told GameSpy, for some reason, back in 2006.
GameSpy: Now this, of course, was not your first experience voice acting. You’ve done voices for a number of cartoons and video games over the years, including, if I’m not mistaken, Family Guy, where you were the original voice of Meg Griffin, right?
Lacey Chabert: I was. I did that for a season.
GameSpy: Does this mean you have a grudge against Mila Kunis, who does her voice now, and if so, can this be settled in a game of Sonic the Hedgehog?
Lacey Chabert: No, I actually left the show of my own accord. And only because I was in school and doing Party of Five at the time. But I think the show is hilarious, and don’t have a grudge against her at all. I think she’s a great actress. (Via)
Geez I’m surprised Lacey Chabert hasn’t killed herself for that decision. Oh well, catch her in the all-new Christian Mingle movie coming to Walmart bargain bins near you!
When you look as good as she does, no mistake is ever too costly. There’s plenty of doctor’s and lawyer’s in the world.
Now now, if Lacey Chabert had been wearing her seatbelt, Christian Mingle would have miss the Walmart bin altogether.
“missed”. Dammit, Uproxx.
Is that from a Podcast staring 80s and 90s cartoon voices? If so… can I get the name of that podcast?
Talkin Toons with Rob Paulsen
His name is Robert Paulson.
Is that the guy who replaced Mickey Dolenz as Arthur on The Tick?
his name is Robert Paulson
Pretty sure it’s Paul Robertson
His name is Robert Paulson.
please tell me that’s a fight club reference you all are making cause if so that is amazing
Well now I know what it sounds like when Elmyra says fuck.
Weirdly hot? Oh…just me? That’s cool.
I swear, to be a voice talent is the easiest thing in the world. Those Simpsons guys haven’t had to ‘work’ in a decade. And here they are still showing up for an hour a week to READ a line someone else wrote. So jealous!
You should watch “I Know That Voice” a documentary about voice actors on Netflix. Their work isn’t backbreaking by any means, but it’s tougher than it seems.
Thanks! I’m actually going to check that out tonight. For some reason I’m fascinated by the voice acting in Hollywood.
URL – just watched that last night, and it was worth it just to see the different actors do their voices. Clancy Brown doing Mr. Crabs just about blew my mind. And that’s the thing… voice actors are actors. They’re putting all of the emotion and physicality of a stage or screen actor into a voice, and it really shows.
“Yeah, voice acting is really simple, and not at all difficult to pull off.” -Peter Dinklage
I always thought that this was a really shitty show and far underneath Mila Kunis but I am really glad she makes so much money out of it
I took away the same thing. The show is awful, Meg especially, but at least she takes home some great money.
My thoughts on this, too.
How hard acting is depends on how much work the actor wants to do. This applies just the same to voice acting. If they want to come in and record with the rest of the cast (and they are occasionally mandated to do so by the terms of the contract), it’s definitely more involved. But once you’re established in the field its kind of a cherry gig. They’ll often set up their own recording equipment and space at home, record their lines and send the files in. They’ll do another pass if things need to be fixed, but some people get into a rhythm with it and even do better without being around the rest of the cast. It’s actually a really fascinating process. Thanks to whoever pointed out the documentary. I’ll look for it.
Cree Summer was the best looking one on A Different World. That’s right Lisa Bonet, you were second best.
+1.
We make a better team than…..
Ha! +1
I love Cree Summer’s voicework.
You’re thinking of Leanna Creel… and I don’t think it was her “voice” you were interested in.
Top drawer. Top… drawer.
And here I thought it was Troy Baker or Nolan North.
MY TALLEST! My tallest! MY TALLEST! Tallest!
Wow, did anyone else want that guy to just shut the fuck up and let her talk? Ignorant tool.
“That guy” is Rob Paulsen. He’s Yakko Warner, Pinky, the original Raphael and the new Donatello, not to mention countless others. Plus, it’s his podcast, he can do whatever thre fuck he wants. Show some fucking respect.
Wait, how is it a mistake if it’s not what she wanted to do?
another vote from me for ‘i know that voice’ – it was really interesting
Wow, Mila Kunis was 15 when she started on Family Guy. That must mean she was 13 or so when That ’70s Show started. Never would’ve guessed. Maybe all that makeup she always wore/wears kept her from ever looking that young.
If you look at Cree Summer’s voice acting resume, I’m sure she’s not too broken up about it. I swear that woman has done at least one voice on just about every cartoon of the 80s and 90s (and still does a lot today I think). Penny on inspector gadget, Susie on Rugrats, Elmyra…pretty much anywhere that an adorably sassy child is needed, she’s there.
And of course that was supposed to be its own comment. Sorry about that lol
She is basically every black character in every cartoon ever. @B-Low
Shut up, Meg.
shut up meg
how was her saying no a mistake at the time she was voicing family guy it got canceled twice in a row and was looking at it’s third comeback so it’s understandable that she said no to voicing meg again
Another bogus, much-ado-about-nothing story about entertainment on the Internet.
Now I want to compare the Meg voices from the seasons just to hear the differences…it will drive me crazy until I do. Thanks a lot for pointing that out.
Shut up, Meg.
That moment when Raphael from the 1980’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon (Rob Paulsen) interviewed Elmyra from Tiny Toon Adventures (Cree Summer).
Reblogged this on White's Wyrd World and commented:
Wow. I knew that there had to be another Meg, due to the obvious difference in the voice in a couple of episodes I saw. I had no idea there were actually two other Megs besides Mila Kunis. I definitely think the right person ended up with the part. I love Lacey and Cree, but Mila’s voice just feels right for it.
Haha. just noticed that in Back to the Pilot Episode in Season 10 stewie says at some point in the beginning ofg the episode: “Oh my God, what’s with the Meg’s voice. She sounds like someone who’s about to give up a huge opportunity “