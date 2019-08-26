Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a lot to enjoy about the new Lucy in the Sky trailer. Natalie Portman as an astronaut. Jon Hamm. The orchestral version of the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” Most of the scenes on Earth being in 4:3 aspect ratio, compared to the widescreen space footage. Everything but Portman’s bowl cut hair. But the thing about Lucy in the Sky that has me most excited is the full-name of the titular character: Lucy Cola. It will not surprise you — assuming “you” watch Fargo — to learn that Noah Hawley co-wrote the screenplay, and he also directed the film. Lucy Cola is no Nikki Swango, but it’s still damn good.

Here’s the official plot summary.

In Lucy in the Sky, Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she’s deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as Lucy’s world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels.

Lucy in the Sky, which also stars Nick Offerman, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Colman Domingo, Tig Notaro, and Ellen Burstyn, opens on October 4 (the same day as Joker — big weekend for Beetz!). Check out the official poster below.