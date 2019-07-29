Quentin Tarantino achieved his biggest opening weekend through Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. It remains to be seen whether this film will have long enough legs to surpass Django Unchained as the highest earning QT movie of all, but only time will tell on that subject. On a more concrete note, the movie contained Luke Perry’s final big-screen moment, which was far too brief, although admittedly, Perry filling the entire movie simply wouldn’t have been enough of him. Timothy Olyphant previously called the experience of working with Perry on this movie to be “surreal,” and now, his youngest co-star, Julia Butters, is adding to the pile of positive accounts from those who worked with the late 90210 and Riverdale star.

Butters played a child prodigy actress, and she eventually memorized all her lines by heart, but before that happened, a windy catastrophe struck. All of her pages flew across the Universal Studios set, and unsurprisingly, Perry (who played the girl’s relative in a Western movie-within-a-movie) went running after the errant paper. “Luke Perry just ran all over that set, catching the pages and collecting them,” the young actress told the Hollywood Reporter. “He put them in order and he stacked them up nicely.”

Of course, audiences will recall that Butters also enjoyed a few poignant scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio, who was quite protective of his co-star. Even though Leo’s Rick Dalton had to toss Butters to the ground, he insisted, “I’m going to ask you every time if you’re OK, because I would never forgive myself if I hurt my princess.” So it sounds like Butters (who hasn’t seen the full movie yet because she’s only 10 years old) had a wonderful experience all-around on the film, but Perry can be credited with some true legwork. His presence onscreen was one of the only sobering moments in the entire movie, and he will be missed for many years to come.

