Over the weekend, the filmmaking community was shocked to learn about the death of Lynn Shelton, who passed away as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder. Shelton, who directed indies Your Sister’s Sister and Sword of Trust, as well as episodes of many of your favorite shows, including Mad Men, GLOW, and Master of None, was in a relationship with Marc Maron, who dedicated Monday’s WTF podcast to her memory.

“She was my partner. She was my girlfriend. She was my friend. And I loved her. A lot. And she loved me, and I knew that,” Maron said at the beginning of the episode, which includes a re-upload of his 2015 interview with the do-it-all filmmaker (they had been dating for over a year after working together on Maron, as well as GLOW). “I don’t know that I had ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not. I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship. I was so comfortable with this person, with Lynn Shelton.” He added, “No one’s got anything bad to say about Lynn Shelton, that’s for fucking sure.”

It’s a tough listen (the wounds are still fresh for Maron, obviously), but a lovely tribute.