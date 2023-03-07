Margot Robbie Had A ‘Bombshell Encounter’ With A Former Fox News Host

Margot Robbie is one of the few stars of Bombshell to play a fictionalized character. The majority of the cast for the 2019 film, about the harassment that female Fox News employees faced, is made up of performers portraying real people, including Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, John Lithgow as Roger Ailes, and Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly.

The real Megyn Kelly, the one who thinks a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. looks like a “giant penis being held by two hands,” recently ran into Robbie while in Utah.

“Bombshell encounter in Deer Valley Utah. She was gracious & friendly. Kind of weird for both of us since she spent months with the ‘fake me’ for a movie. Many thanks, Margot Robbie,” Kelly wrote on Instagram.

The “fake me” was played by Theron, who called portraying the Fox News host “pretty overwhelming.” It took the Mad Max: Fury Road star “awhile to wrap my head around playing her for many reasons,” she said. “But I think the biggest one is that she’s so well known. And it’s contemporary, it’s of this moment, and whether you like her or not, you know her face, you know what she sounds like, and there was really no getting around that.”

Kelly’s photo must have been taken moments before she went on a rant about “snot nose kids” today and Robbie walked away.

