Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn (in Birds of Prey, the upcoming The Suicide Squad, and another movie that never happened). Kaley Cuoco also plays Harley Quinn (in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated series). But just because they portray the same comic book character does not mean they’re feuding. It’s a fake rumor made up a ethically-shady celebrity tabloid, and one that The Flight Attendant star settled with a one-word response earlier this year. In fact, Cuoco and Robbie have never even met.

“When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding,” the actress told her 8 Simple Rules co-star David Spade in Interview magazine. “But I’ve never even met her. I love her. There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, OK?” Cuoco called Robbie “so cute,” and agreed with Spade’s assessment that she seems “very fun, easy to deal with, and sort of treats showbiz like fun.”

Now, if anyone wants to start a tWiStEd rumor that Jared Leto and Jack Nicholson are feuding, I would believe it without any additional context.

(Via Interview)