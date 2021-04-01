The Snyder Cut and Ayer Cut are so last month. I’m all about the Tarantino Cut now.

In an interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, actress Margot Robbie was asked about the fabled cut of Suicide Squad that “scared the sh*t out of the executives.” She jokingly responded, “For personal reasons, I’d love to watch the five-hour cut of every movie I’ve ever done,” before adding, “There’s a 20-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that would… There’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can’t make the cut.”

The theatrical version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was 161 minutes long (a re-release added 10 minutes), but a four-hour cut exists and it might be released on Netflix. The extra 80 minutes is mostly Brad Pitt lifting his shirt off in extremely slow motion.

Robbie will soon appear in The Suicide Squad, out August 6, followed by roles in David O. Russell’s next film (along with Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, and Zoe Saldana) and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, where she’ll reunite with Pitt. Maybe they can text Quentin Tarantino about the four-hour cut between scenes.

(Via Variety)