Margot Robbie didn’t want Ryan Gosling to suffer through what she dealt with during Suicide Squad. So, instead of rats and “sticky Playboy magazines” from a certain joker, the actress gave her Barbie co-star a daily present while filming the Greta Gerwig-directed film to help him tap into his Ken-ergy.

“She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming,” Gosling told Vogue. “They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving.”

Method acting is obnoxious 99 percent of the time, but this is the one percent where it’s acceptable. Unless one of the gifts was Robbie unloading the rodent on Gosling. She’s everything, he’s just a guy with a puka shell necklace and a rodent (I went to school with five of those guys; none of them looked like Ryan Gosling).

Barbie, which also stars Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon and features a song from Dua Lipa on the soundtrack, comes out on July 21st.