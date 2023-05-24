Dua Lipa revealed last September that she had a lot on the way. “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way,” she said, adding she was “even more in control than I thought.” Last month, it was announced that she would be appearing in the new Barbie movie as a mermaid. It was also rumored she would be doing the theme song.

On Monday, May 22, she teased a new song for the Barbie movie called “Dance The Night.” In a clip, she wears glamorous pink high heels and blows a kiss at the camera as the catchy track twinkles in the background. The caption reads, “This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST,” meaning it’ll arrive on May 26.

This Barbie has a song coming this week…THURSDAY AT 4PM PST 💖🪩 @DUALIPA pic.twitter.com/0f9h8tJQl2 — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) May 23, 2023

In December of last year, she shared updates on her new album. “Well, when I was speaking to Elton [John], I really felt like I was halfway done,” she said. “But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

Barbie opens on July 21, 2023.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.