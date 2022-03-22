He was a Marvel boy. She was a DC girl. And them needing to make a 1990s-style romantic-comedy together couldn’t be any more obvious.

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Margot Robbie, the DC Extended Universe’s Harley Quinn, met on the set of I, Tonya. Her first thought after seeing his screen test for the Tonya Harding biopic, as she revealed in a conversation between the two of them for L’Officiel: “Wow, this actor is so good, who is this guy? He’s going to be such a find.” It wasn’t until she looked Stan up online that she realized, “Holy sh*t, it’s the hot guy from Gossip Girl and those Marvel movies!”

He’s also now the hot guy from Pam & Tommy and Fresh, which Robbie called “so brilliant and so f*cked up.” But Stan going cannibal mode hasn’t stopped the Birds of Prey actress from wanting to make a rom-com with him.

Robbie: Is there a genre you haven’t done that you would like to?

Stan: I really need to do a comedy. [Laughs.]

Robbie: Do you wanna do a rom-com? I was just saying this to a director the other night. I want to do a straight-up ‘90s rom-com.

Stan: They’re the best! Notting Hill? When Harry Met Sally? That stuff just doesn’t get old to me.

Stan has seen Notting Hill “so many freaking times. If it’s available on a plane ride, it’s just gonna have to happen.” Here’s an idea: they should do a remake with some contemporary tweaks. Stan can still work in an indie bookstore, like Hugh Grant in the original, but Robbie, in the Julia Roberts role, isn’t a famous actress anymore; she’s the CEO of Amazon and… I now realize I’m basically describing the plot of You’ve Got Mail. They can remake that, too, except they talk over Tinder instead of email.

Maybe leave the talking penis at home, though.

(Via L’Officiel)