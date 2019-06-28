20th Century Fox

If Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson was elected president, the first thing she would do in office, after getting the Trump funk out of the White House, is call New Zealand. Specifically, the prime minster of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, who wants to “make New Zealand the best place in the world for a child in the world to grow up,” the author and motivational speaker said during Thursday’s televised debate. “And I will tell her, ‘Girlfriend, you are so on,’ because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.” The second thing Williamson would do if (when?) she becomes president: give James Cameron a Nobel Peace Prize.

Dig far enough back in anyone’s Twitter history and there’s bound to be some regrettable tweets (2019 Josh is sorry that 2014 Josh thought “Blank Space” was the best song on Taylor Swift’s 1989 when it’s obviously “Style”). But most of Williamson’s old tweets are just, well, weird. “God is BIG, swine flu SMALL. See every cell of your body filled with divine light. Pour God’s love on our immune systems. Truth protects,” she wrote in 2009, followed by, “Everyone feels on some level like an alien in this world, because we ARE. We come from another realm of consciousness, and long for home,” two years later.

Williamson also has a lot of thoughts on Avatar.

Saw AVATAR tonight. Absolutely unbelievable. Run, don't walk. #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 4, 2010