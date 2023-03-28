In a surreal fusion of science-fiction and the stark realities of war, Mark Hamill is now the voice of an app that alerts Ukrainians to incoming air raids. The Star Wars actor has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine as it continues to ward off Putin’s disastrous Russian invasion, and he’s happy to do anything he can to help the situation.

“A fairy tale about good versus evil is resonant with what’s going on in Ukraine,” Hamill told the Associated Press. “The Ukrainian people rallying to the cause and responding so heroically … It’s impossible not to be inspired by how they’ve weathered this storm.”

With his distinctive voice giving off the “gravitas” of a Jedi Knight, Hamill’s voice warns users when a raid is approaching and to seek shelter. He also lets them know when the alert is over and sends them on their way with the iconic Star Wars phrase, “The Force is with you.”

The app is already a hit with Ukrainian citizens who appreciate the actor giving them a morale boost with the iconic line.

“It’s a very cool phrase for this situation,” Olena Yeremina told the AP. “I wouldn’t say that I feel like a Ukrainian Jedi, but sometimes this phrase reminds me to straighten my shoulders and keep working.”

In addition to the air alert app, Hamill has also been raising funds for reconnaissance drones to help out Ukrainian forces on the front lines.

Today I'll be meeting with members of the Ukrainian Army of drone operators via zoom to thank them for their service, offer my encouragement & get the latest update on their progress. I also want to thank YOU for your much needed donations!🙏 https://t.co/dfBz9iFeVX — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 24, 2023

“Here I sit in the comfort of my own home when in Ukraine there are power outages and food shortages and people are really suffering,” Hamill said. “It motivates me to do as much as I can.”

(Via Associated Press)