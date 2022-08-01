It’s not really a secret that people love getting nostalgic these days, with brands bringing back discontinued items from beyond the grave, and shows getting rebooted left and right. So when actor Mark Hamill casually mentioned in a 2019 interview that he was fired from Jack in the Box, it only made sense for the restaurant to want to hire him back after nearly 50 years, right?

Hamill is starring in a series of commercials for the fast-food icon, which is bringing back a series of older menu items from when Hamill first worked in the kitchen — before he was fired after less than a month. Fans can be transported back in time with the french toast sticks and crispy chicken strips. Because bringing things back from way back when is so in right now!

Uproxx spoke to Mark Hamill about why exactly he got fired, and why he decided to go back all these years later.

So how did this collaboration come about?

I was on Late Late Show and Bradley Whitford was on with me, and he said to me on camera, during the show, “Do you know that I was your waiter at a restaurant in New York?”And I said, “No, I hope I treated you well.” He said, “Not only were you so nice, you tipped like a banshee.” That was his quote. And I said, “Well, look, everybody has to start somewhere, and I really understand how important tips are to the people that are waiting on you.” Since we were on Television City, it just occurred to me. I hadn’t planned to tell the story. I said, “As a matter of fact, I used to work at Jack in the Box right across the street.” And then, (James) Cordon said, “Well, were you good? Were you good at your job?” And I said, “I tried, but unfortunately I didn’t last very long.” I worked in the back doing shakes, doing the grill…But, as an aspiring actor, I wanted to work the window. I wanted to work the drive-thru. To me, that was the pinnacle of the Jack in the Box experience.

The face-to-face drive-in experience.

Right. So, I finally got the chance, I think maybe the guy who normally did it called in sick, whatever it was, he gave me the chance and I didn’t even last the whole day. Because it seemed to me, they didn’t have the Jack character as we know him now in the suit with the clown head, they just had the speaker with the big clown head and the speaker was coming from his mouth. So, it never occurred to me to do anything other than speak in a clown voice.

I thought, nobody wants to hear [monotone] “Welcome to Jack in the Box, may I take your order?” No, no. They want to hear, [loud, clown voice] “Welcome to Jack in the Box!” So, I thought it would be a good idea to do that. My boss didn’t think it was such a good idea. I think he thought it was irritating and he told me to stop, it wasn’t a big deal, but after work, he said, “You know, Mark, if you can’t take this job seriously, maybe this isn’t the right place for you,” and I knew he was right. So, he’s told me to go home and never come back.