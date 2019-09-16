On this side of the pond, it’s easy to forget that the controversial Boris Johnson is now British Prime Minister and, as such, he’s leading the clumsy navigation effort toward Brexit. Well, Johnson got a little rowdy over the weekend and attempted to draw a parallel between the United Kingdom’s (probably disastrous) impending divorce from the European Union and … a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Yes, he did.

Via Deadline, Johnson issued the odd comparison to Hulk’s strength while speaking with the Daily Mail. “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets … Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be,” the PM stated. “[A]nd that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done.”

It’s a weird analogy, and it’s also unclear whether Johnson’s watched any Hulk movies, let alone the several that have starred Ruffalo’s version of the character, through which Bruce Banner either fights as one of the Avengers or basically hides from the world, preferring not to leap into action on his own. One thing that is certain? Ruffalo’s not here for Johnson’s suggestion that the U.K. is best served by abandoning a team effort.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive,” Ruffalo tweeted to that effect with a screencap of Johnson’s comments. “The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”

Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason. pic.twitter.com/jN8BDzgpWl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2019

Well, Johnson has yet to respond to Ruffalo’s response to his comments, but many people are enjoying Ruffalo’s mini-lecture. Here are the top two replies.

Puny PM — nullmoment (@nullmoment) September 15, 2019

For what it’s worth, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s chief Brexit coordinator, wondered whether Johnson is “whistling in the dark” with this comparison. Perhaps.