Minutes after Universal announced that it was pushing Candyman from the summer to the fall, Disney blew up the release schedule.

Mulan and Black Widow, which were supposed to come out on March 27 and May 1, respectively, will now hit theaters (hopefully) on July 24 and November 6. As expected, that means The Eternals, which had the November 6 slot, will take Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ February 12, 2021, pushing Shang-Chi to May 7, displacing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to… you know what? Just look at this.

Black Widow: November 6, 2020

The Eternals: February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: November 5, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder: February 28, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 8, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: July 8, 2022

Other changes from Disney include the Ryan Reynolds-starring Free Guy (July 3 to December 11), Jungle Cruise (July 24, 2020, to July 30, 2021), Indiana Jones 5 (July 9, 2021 to July 29, 2022), and the Bob’s Burgers movie (July 17, 2020, to April 9, 2021). The French Dispatch, from director Wes Anderson, is also moving from July 14 to October 16, while Artemis Fowl (with a rumored budget of $125 million) is being sent straight to Disney+. Speaking of things that should come out on Disney+: the probably-cursed The New Mutants does not have a new release date; neither does The Personal History of David Copperfield, Antlers, and Woman in the Window.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)