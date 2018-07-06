Marvel Has ‘A Slight Appetite’ For A ‘Howard The Duck’ Reboot, According To Lea Thompson

07.05.18 1 hour ago

WARNING: Mild spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War below

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding to include a second installment of Ant Man this weekend, but another animal-themed hero could be getting a reboot sometime in the future.

While Ant Man may be one of the more ancillary characters to get its own feature-length film, there’s been some talk about an even more removed yet still-beloved character getting some more screen time. Howard the Duck is a Marvel property that has actually been a movie before, in 1986 starring Lea Thompson.

But now that the MCU is so well-established, Thompson wants to see Howard’s role reprised as a CGI character in a modern Marvel movie. Thompson has hinted that she’d like to see a Howard the Duck reboot in the past, but in an interview with SyFi Wire she made it clear she wants to pitch the movie to Marvel with the offer to direct the film.

“I don’t know, but I’m trying to get it done,” said Thompson. “But I don’t know, we’ll see.

Thompson said she’s “trying” to put Howard into the MCU, but Howard the Duck has appeared in the MCU before. He was held in The Collector’s collection in the first Guardians of the Galaxy and even showed up in a post-credits scene.

