Over the weekend, we spoke to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige who, with Avengers: Infinity War upon us, was in a reflective mood. We will have a lot from Feige over the course of the week, but let’s start with the one thing Feige would change in one of the past Marvel movies, one detail that bugs him to no end and if he could change it, he would, right now. I asked if he had one of those.

“I have all of those,” replied Feige.