So it turns out a certain gathering of filmmakers doesn’t really enjoy Marvel Studios movies too much. We’re on the third week of outrage since no less a deity than Martin Scorsese dared say the most popular movies in the world right now are “not cinema.” Since then he’s doubled, tripled down on his comments (while offering some olive branches of praise to those who make them). Meanwhile, several of his colleagues — Francis Ford Coppola, Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles, and Britain’s Ken Loach — have been inspired to issue simiilar takedowns.

And yet disliking Marvel — or at least comic book movies — isn’t new. Dumping on the genre goes back … well, really to only the past handful of years, when it became clear that it was becoming the only game in an increasingly homogenized town, and that young viewers were developing an ever-narrow definition of what constitutes cinema that they’d like to see.

Some of these legendary filmmakers’ comments have been dismissive, others bitter. Some have simply wanted to watch the world burn, but others have issued warning calls, begging studios and audiences to demand diversity in their motion pictures. Let’s rank this anti-Marvel rhetoric in terms of how impactful the quotes have been.

1. Martin Scorsese

The man that started the current wave of Marvel backlash, followed by the backlash against said backlash, was actually being almost diplomatic, if you look past what reads like a cold diss. For one thing, he’s put in the effort. “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese infamously said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

In later interviews, he hasn’t backed down. “We shouldn’t be invaded by it,” he said. “Theaters have become amusement parks. That is all fine and good but don’t invade everything else in that sense. That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do. It’s not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that.”

All of this may seem like an assault, but Scorsese isn’t saying Marvel should shutter their film department. He’s simply railing against their imperial nature — how comic book movies are taking over all the screens at the nation’s multiplexes, which not too long ago used to also show dramas and comedies and epics, even indies and foreign fare. Now Hollywood doesn’t bankroll the kinds of movies Scorsese and his like make; he had to go to Netflix to get funding for his latest, The Irishman. He’s begging Hollywood and audiences to not forget that variety is the spice of life.

2. Jodie Foster

The beloved two-time Oscar-winning actress and director was riding the anti-Marvel train before most. Back in 2017, the Scorsese Taxi Driver star was using the same language he and others are deploying today.