Whether the U.S. was prepared for this or not (we were not), coronavirus has put a temporary end to large gatherings of people. That’s led to a massive amount of canceled events, including an almost unprecedented Disneyland closure while our country attempts to control the spread of the virus. Disney also pushed back the Mulan and The New Mutants releases, and it looks like Marvel’s Shang-Chi has suffered a hiccup while still in production. The fast-tracked Asian superhero movie has, for now, closed down first-unit filming while director Destin Daniel Cretton awaits coronavirus test results.

Cretton’s currently under self-isolation with Marvel and Disney jointly deciding that it was in everyone’s best interests to halt first-unit shooting until further notice. However, the production’s still underway in Australia with the second unit going strong. Via Hollywood Reporter, here’s a note to crew members:

As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.

The note also makes explicit mention of this “unprecedented time,” which has led to the suspension of plenty other Hollywood productions. That includes Prague shooting on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, although the cast and crew relocated to Atlanta for the time being. Also in Australia, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic is awaiting the recovery of Tom Hanks, who officials say likely contracted the virus in the U.S. prior to the start of production. The next few weeks (and even months) will be rough as everyone attempts to dodge this virus and, eventually, return to a normal way of life.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)