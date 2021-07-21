As Marvel prepares to drop its first official animated project, Marvel’s What If…?, on Disney+, the studio is starting to tip its hand that the series is just the start of its plans to move beyond live-action properties. In a new interview, Victoria Alonso, Marvel’s executive VP of film production, revealed that the home of The Avengers is getting ready to go big on animated MCU projects that will be produced in house.

“We’re going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well,” Alonso told Variety. “We’re super excited about animation, which is my first love.”

The announcement marks a noted push for Marvel’s What If…?, which recently dropped an ambitious trailer featuring the voice talents of the late Chadwick Boseman, who recorded his lines shortly before his death. The actor is still playing Wakanda Prince T’Challa, but in this reality, which may or may not have been affected by the events of the Loki finale, he’s scooped up by Michael Rooker’s Yondu and becomes the Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord. And that’s just one of the wild scenarios the animated series will explore when it arrives on Disney+ next month.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s What If…?:

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Marvel’s What If…? starts streaming August 11 on Disney+.

(Via Variety)