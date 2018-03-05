The ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Teaser Trailer Reveals What Happens When You Lose Your Kite

After Lin-Manuel Miranda promised ABC’s red carpet reporter Michael Strahan that the new Mary Poppins Returns teaser trailer would pop up sometime during the Oscars ceremony, that’s precisely what happened during the first commercial break. Beginning with a sequence of shots featuring familiar cobblestone streets running throughout a London neighborhood, the one and a half-minute teaser boasts a stirring score, some impressive effects, and a scene concerning a runaway kite. But never fear, for Miranda’s character Jack is here to save the day and recuse the k… Mary Poppins?

Yes, the kite seemingly turns into Emily Blunt‘s Mary Poppins, who is later welcomed back to the world by the now-adult versions of Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane Banks (Emily Mortimer). Aside from teasing the magical nanny’s equally magical return and a few new characters, however, the trailer reveals next to nothing about Mary Poppins Returns‘s plot. The YouTube description doesn’t delve too deep into the sequel’s story either, though it does provide a detailed rundown of the film’s impressive cast — including Meryl Streep, who plays “Mary’s eccentric cousin, Topsy.”

The followup to the 1964 Disney classic is currently to float down into theaters everywhere on Christmas Day later this year.

