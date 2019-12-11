Keanu Reeves has been having a “moment” of sorts. From the John Wick trilogy of films and a hilarious, self-deprecating cameo in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, to the reality of a third Bill & Ted comedy, pretty much everything seems to be going wonderfully for the actor. But if you assumed all of this was an indication that these last years were a sort of “Keanu-sance,” you’ll be pleased to know that you’re wrong, because that’s actually going to happen one fateful May weekend in 2021.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures was announcing release dates for two of its major upcoming tentpoles. The second of these is star Ezra Miller and It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti’s long-gestating The Flash, which is slated to speed into theaters on July 1, 2022. The first is the previously announced fourth Matrix film, which is scheduled for a May 21, 2021 release date. Both news items are great, of course, but what makes Matrix 4‘s debut so special is that’s the same day that John Wick: Chapter 4 is supposed to premiere.

So, during the second-to-last weekend of May 2021, right before the Memorial Day Weekend, both Matrix 4 and the fourth John Wick film will be hitting theaters. Audiences will literally be able to go to one screening to watch Reeves’s supposedly dead Neo somehow come back to kick some machine tail, then buy another ticket to watch him do the same thing, except as Wick, who will be fighting more assassins (presumably) instead of robots. This is going to be awesome.

