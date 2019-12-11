Lionsgate
Movies

‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Are Currently Scheduled To Drop On The Same Day In 2021

TwitterNews & Culture Writer

Keanu Reeves has been having a “moment” of sorts. From the John Wick trilogy of films and a hilarious, self-deprecating cameo in Ali Wong’s Always Be My Maybe, to the reality of a third Bill & Ted comedy, pretty much everything seems to be going wonderfully for the actor. But if you assumed all of this was an indication that these last years were a sort of “Keanu-sance,” you’ll be pleased to know that you’re wrong, because that’s actually going to happen one fateful May weekend in 2021.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures was announcing release dates for two of its major upcoming tentpoles. The second of these is star Ezra Miller and It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti’s long-gestating The Flash, which is slated to speed into theaters on July 1, 2022. The first is the previously announced fourth Matrix film, which is scheduled for a May 21, 2021 release date. Both news items are great, of course, but what makes Matrix 4‘s debut so special is that’s the same day that John Wick: Chapter 4 is supposed to premiere.

So, during the second-to-last weekend of May 2021, right before the Memorial Day Weekend, both Matrix 4 and the fourth John Wick film will be hitting theaters. Audiences will literally be able to go to one screening to watch Reeves’s supposedly dead Neo somehow come back to kick some machine tail, then buy another ticket to watch him do the same thing, except as Wick, who will be fighting more assassins (presumably) instead of robots. This is going to be awesome.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
×