Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Are Officially Plugging Back In For ‘Matrix 4’

Warner Bros.

Back in May, John Wick 3 director Chad Stahelski, whose film stars The Matrix alum Keanu Reeves as an international assassin with a soft spot for puppies, claimed that the Wachowskis were working on a fourth Matrix film. A few places picked up Stahelski’s quote and ran with it, but aside from a minor flash in the pan, nothing else came of it. Or, at least that was until Tuesday’s news that Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski were, in fact, working on Matrix 4.

According to Variety, Reeves and Moss will reprise their original roles of Neo and Trinity respectively, while Wachowski will write and direct the followup to the original trilogy of films. Sources tell the trade publication that production is set to begin in earnest in early 2020. While no specific mention of Laurence Fishburne was made, though, the character of Morpheus will reportedly still be a part of the sequel as “some sources say the role may be recast for a younger take.”

In a statement, Wachowski said, “Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.” Warner Bros. Group chairman Toby Emmerich added that the studio was “excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” who he described as a “true visionary” and a “singular and original creative filmmaker.”