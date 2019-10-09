When official word of a Matrix 4 movie from the Wachowskis arrived in late August, several major casting details were intact. Those included the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss (who recently told us why The Matrix is still relevant) as Trinity, but there was no mention of Laurence Fishburne returning for a fourth round. However, Variety made pointed mention of suggestions about a “younger take” on the Morpheus character.

Well, Variety now reports that another lead role has been cast in the followup to the original trilogy. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who recently appeared Aquaman and Us and will soon be seen in HBO’s Watchmen series and Jordan Peele’s Candyman reboot, has joined Matrix 4. Given that this is a lead character, it’s not unreasonable to wonder whether Abdul-Mateen might be playing a Young Morpheus? I hope it’s true, and I hope that there’s somehow an opportunity for Neo to actually refer to him as Young Morpheus. There’s nothing definitive on the matter, however:

Plot details are currently unknown and while it was rumored a young Morpheus could appear in the movie, sources close to the film would not confirm Abdul-Mateen’s specific role.

The movie will begin production sometime in 2020 for Warner Bros. Pictures, for which Abdul-Mateen will also return for Aquaman 2, and it looks like (at least, telling from a post-credits scene) his Black Manta will be the primary villain this time around. That sequel will also begin filming in 2020 unless Jason Momoa makes good on his joke-y threat of not being able to film because of possibly ongoing environmental protests. And it seems like all the signs point toward Young Morpheus being Abdul-Mateen’s Matrix 4 role, although it’s too bad that this casting tidbit arrived after last week’s Watchmen press rounds. Hopefully, we’ll hear some confirmation on who he’ll play soon.

(Via Variety)