While doing the promotional rounds for his new film, Stillwater, Matt Damon has confirmed that, yes, he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic fo a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. After various reports and on-set sightings from Australia, where the production’s being helmed by Taika Waititi, the cat was pretty much out of the bag. But thanks to Marvel’s notorious secrecy, nothing is ever official until you hear from the studio or the actor themselves, and Damon didn’t try to hide his MCU return during an interview with The Jess Cagle Show.

As expected, Damon is reprising his role as an Asgardian actor who portrayed Loki for a stage play in Thor: Ragnarok, but he teased that the part will be a bit more substantial this time around. Via Comic Book:

“I don’t know if it’s secret or not though everybody knows,” Damon said. “I went down there to shoot. I think they sussed out, because paparazzi took pictures of us so that they sussed out what we were doing. We were kind of reprising a cameo that we, that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one. And we had a ball and so Taika [Waititi] had us back again, to kind of run that joke back and upgrade it a little bit.”

Of course, one has to wonder if Damon’s Loki role will have any connection to to the Trickster God’s Disney+ series, which recently introduced Marvel fans to the concept of Loki Variants. More than likely, Thor: Love and Thunder will chart its own path, but it will be interesting to see how or if the film will address the God of Thunder’s mischievous brother, who was last seen contributing to massive multiversal destruction that will alter the very nature of reality.

