According to a Deadline report, Apple is currently securing a deal giving them worldwide rights to Argylle, the upcoming spy film set to be directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn (Stardust, Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Secret Service) and produced by his MARV banner. This deal marks the second one struck between Vaughn and Apple, and could be the start of the two working together on even more films down the road, considering how happy the director is about it:

“I’m thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I’ve ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience.”

While the deal is officially only for one motion picture, it seems that Apple hopes the movie will be successful enough to launch a franchise similar to Kingsman and honestly — after seeing its cast — it seems extremely likely it will.

The upcoming movie — based on the soon-to-be-released novel Argylle by Ellie Conway — stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) as the world’s greatest spy, Argylle, who gets caught in a “globe-trotting adventure,” according to its IMDb page. In addition to Cavill, the film has an absolute powerhouse cast consisting of Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and, of course, Samuel L. Jackson, all in undisclosed roles. Lastly, pop star Dua Lipa is scheduled to make her silver screen debut in Argylle, and will also be providing music for the film’s title track and score.

As far as who’s behind the camera, Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid will be producing alongside the director and with a script written by Jason Fuchs ( Ice Age: Continental Drift, Pan, Wonder Woman). As of right now, Argylle is scheduled for a 2022 release.