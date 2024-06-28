Mia Goth might sound like the name of a shady Sims character, but it belongs to a modern star turned scream queen. Over the past two years, Goth has positioned herself as the top horror-maker with X, Pearl and now MaXXXine. But for someone who has been steadily on the rise, it appears that Goth doesn’t really like her job…or maybe she’s just acting? It’s unclear.

While speaking with Time, Goth expressed her difficulty with acting. “The truth is, I hate acting. Acting is actually the hardest thing to do. It’s this elusive thing and you think you have it—it’s like trying to grip smoke.” Goth seems to like the elusiveness, however, as she added that the opportunities are not lost on her, “I love it so much.” So which is it? We may never know.

In MaXXXine, Goth stars as the titular adult film actress who bursts onto the Hollywood scene in ’80s LA. As she lands a leading role, Maxine must grapple with her tumultuous past. You know, all of the murder and whatnot.

Even with the real-life controversy surrounding the latest X installment, in which an extra accused Goth of bullying and intentionally kicking him, Goth says that she’s keeping her ego in check. “My sense of self is actually quite low,” she says. “I’m actually trying to build myself up a little more.” She should take Pearl’s acting advice!

Next up on her schedule will be starring in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein alongside Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac. So…she must not hate acting that much, or else she could easily start that blueberry pancake cafe that she’s been chatting about.

