After putting out many of the best movies of 2021, including The Green Knight, Zola, and Red Rocket, A24 has another big year ahead. 2022 will see the release of Disappointment Blvd., Ari Aster’s mysterious follow-up to Hereditary and Midsommar starring Joaquin Phoenix; the awesome looking Everything Everywhere All at Once; After Yang, from Columbus director Kogonada; and X, which I can only describe as, what if The Texas Chainsaw Massacre… but with porn stars.

The 1970s-set horror film follows “a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives,” according to A24. There’s no Leatherface (although Leatherface should appear in non-Massacre movies; he’s been typecast for too long), but X does have creepy weirdos in a middle-of-nowhere Texas house — and plenty of violence. And sex, obviously.

X was written and directed by Ti West, who also made The House of the Devil, In a Valley of Violence, and The Innkeepers, and stars Mia Goth (Suspiria), Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), and Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. rapper Kid Cudi). It comes out in theaters on March 18.